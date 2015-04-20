CICPC captura al â€œEdwardâ€

Durante un operativo especial efectivos de la PolicÃ­a cientÃ­fica lograron la detenciÃ³n de Ã‰dward Joel SulbarÃ¡n Auvert, conocido como el “Ã‰dwardâ€, evadido de la CÃ¡rcel Nacional de TocorÃ³n del estado Aragua y segundo al mando en el “carro” de Edwin Soto, alias el “Mocho Edwin”, pram de la extinta Sabaneta. La acciÃ³n se llevÃ³ a cabo el pasado sÃ¡bado en la noche, en la zona norte de Maracaibo.

Miguel Ãngel MÃ©ndez Labarca y Alejandro Javier Ãvila Ferreira son los otros dos detenidos. Ellos operaban junto al “Ã‰dward”, seÃ±alado de ser el autor intelectual del asesinato de la psicÃ³loga Eva MarinÃº LÃ³pez Ruiz (25), ejecutado el 20 de junio de 2013.

Registros Policiales reseÃ±an que el lÃ­der negativo, tras un ataque de celos, desde la cÃ¡rcel de Sabaneta mandÃ³ a Carlos Alberto Petrace LeÃ³n, apodado el â€œCarlitosâ€, uno de sus peones para aquel momento, a asesinar a la profesional con quien mantuvo una relaciÃ³n.

â€œCarlitosâ€ llamÃ³ a LÃ³pez y le dijo que la pasarÃ­a buscando en un Toyota Corolla azul. A Eva MarinÃº la llevaron hasta el frente a la iglesia San Rafael, ubicada en el barrio Bicentenario de Luz, cercano de la CircunvalaciÃ³n 3, al oeste de Maracaibo, y a las 2.10 de la tarde le dispararon seis veces. Las balas le perforaron su rostro y el pecho hasta desfigurÃ¡rselo.

El 13 de agosto de 2011, “Ã‰dward” asesinÃ³ al guardia nacional Hebert Becerra ChÃ¡vez, de 27 aÃ±os, escolta de la exdiputada MarÃ­a Queipo, en la entrada de las Residencias del Paseo, en la calle 84 con avenida 2 El Milagro, diagonal a Banco Mara.

Junto con tres sujetos sorprendiÃ³ a Queipo cuando llegaba al edificio donde vive. Becerra, al ver a los asaltantes, intentÃ³ buscar su arma de reglamento debajo del asiento del piloto de la Cherokee dorada, placas AC474PV, donde se transportaba, cuando uno de los vÃ¡ndalos vaciÃ³ su pistola contra su humanidad, hasta dejarlo muerto en el sitio.

TrascendiÃ³ que en el procedimiento donde los detectives capturaron a la mano derecha del “Mocho Ã‰dwin”, se incautÃ³ un arma de fuego tipo pistola marca Berreta, calibre 9 milÃ­metros, una granada fragmentaria, tres telÃ©fonos celulares y un vehÃ­culo marca Nissan, de color verde, placa A0270AB.

 

3 aÃ±os transcurrieron desde la fuga de “Ã‰dward”

 

Traslado “real”

Tras el cierre de Sabaneta, anunciado por la ministra de Servicios Penitenciarios, Iris Varela, en septiembre de 2013 se iniciaron los traslados de los reclusos a otros centros penitenciarios del paÃ­s. El viernes 20 unos 60 guardias nacionales custodiaron, a las 3.30 de la tarde, la salida de Ã‰dwin Soto (30), conocido como el “Mocho”; Ã‰dward SulbarÃ¡n (27), alias el “Ã‰dward”, y la de “Barney”, en una camioneta blindada blanca, por la parte trasera del recinto bajo supervisiÃ³n de la ministra Varela.

Los llevaron a la Base AÃ©rea Rafael Urdaneta (Baru) y en un aviÃ³n C-130 viajaron hasta Maracay, estado Aragua. De la Base AÃ©rea El Libertador los trasladaron a la cÃ¡rcel de TocorÃ³n junto con 14 reclusos de su “carro”. Fueron los Ãºnicos reos “privilegiados” que viajaron en aviÃ³n. El resto de la poblaciÃ³n reclusa, unos cuatro mil privados de libertad, llegaron en buses.

Fuga “a lo grande”

Dos dÃ­as despuÃ©s de su llegada a la cÃ¡rcel de TocorÃ³n, el “Ã‰dward” y su primo Juan Carlos Quintero Auverth (42), apodado el “Barney”, se fugaron “por la puerta grande”.

Los primos salieron por la puerta principal y se fueron en una camioneta negra de las instalaciones del recinto. “Les pagaron a los guardias nacionales para que los sacaran en la madrugada cuando el resto de la poblaciÃ³n reclusa dormÃ­a”, asegurÃ³ una fuente de este rotativo para el momento.

Cuarenta y ocho dÃ­as despuÃ©s de la fuga mataron al “Barney” durante un enfrentamiento, en una de las habitaciones del hotel Inter Inn, ubicado en la calle 74 con avenida 9B de Maracaibo.

ProntuarioÂ 

A Ã‰dward SulbarÃ¡n lo condenaron a 10 aÃ±os de prisiÃ³n por los delitos de homicidio calificado en grado de complicidad y porte ilÃ­cito de arma de fuego. En la actualidad estÃ¡ solicitado por el juzgado sÃ©ptimo de EjecuciÃ³n del estado Zulia por el delito de robo agravado.

