EU levanta limitaciones de viaje e importaciÃ³n de productos a Cuba

El Departamento del Tesoro de Estados Unidos anunciÃ³ este jueves nuevas enmiendas a las restricciones diplomÃ¡ticas y econÃ³micas en Cuba que ofrecen una mayor apertura en viajes, importaciones, acceso a servicios financieros y a las telecomunicaciones.
Como parte del nuevo acuerdo de entendimiento entre Estados Unidos y Cuba, el Departamento del Tesoro y el de Comercio estadounidenses publicaron los cambios a sus reglamentos que entrarÃ¡n en vigor este 16 de enero y que liberan varias restricciones.
Viajes sin autorizaciÃ³n
A partir de este viernes, los permisos que tenÃan que solicitar los estadounidense a su gobierno para viajar a Cuba ya no serÃ¡n necesarios, salvo casos excepcionales.
Las visitas familiares, asuntos del gobierno, actividades periodÃsticas, profesionales de investigaciÃ³n, visitas educativas, asistencia a eventos religiosos o deportivos y hasta la asistencia a espectÃ¡culos pÃºblicos, entre otras categorÃas, ya no requerirÃ¡n la obtenciÃ³n de un permiso.
Tampoco habrÃ¡ un lÃmite especÃfico de dÃ³lares autorizados para llevar a Cuba, como hasta hoy restringe la ley a los estadounidenses. â€œAdemÃ¡s, ahora se les permitirÃ¡ a los viajeros utilizar las tarjetas de dÃ©bito y crÃ©dito estadounidenses en Cubaâ€.
Las aerolÃneas ahora podrÃ¡n ofrecer vuelos a Cuba sin solicitar licencias a las autoridades estadounidenses.
Â¿Tabaco y ron?
Los viajeros de Estados Unidos estÃ¡n autorizados a importar hasta 400 dÃ³lares de artÃculos comprados en Cuba â€œpara uso personalâ€ a partir de este viernes.
En cuanto al tabaco y el alcohol, como los puros o el ron internacionalmente reconocidos, el lÃmite es de 100 dÃ³lares.
Â¿iPhone y pantallas LED?
A partir del viernes, Estados Unidos permitirÃ¡ a sus compaÃ±Ãas y a las de terceros paÃses crear infraestructura en telecomunicaciones, tanto en la isla de Cuba como fuera de ella, que mejore los servicios en Ã¡reas como la telefonÃa y el internet.
Ya no se requerirÃ¡ licencia para exportar infraestructura que â€œcontribuya a la capacidad del pueblo cubano para comunicarse con las personas dentro de Cuba, en Estados Unidos y el resto del mundoâ€, segÃºn el anuncio.
De esta manera, podrÃ¡n importarse telÃ©fonos mÃ³viles, televisores, computadoras personales, software, equipos de almacenamiento y grabaciÃ³n, asÃ como dispositivos y proveer servicios tanto para establecer nuevas compaÃ±Ãas como para â€œactualizarâ€ a las que hay en Cuba.
Esto incluye â€œventas comerciales, asÃ como donaciones, exportaciÃ³n y reexportaciÃ³nâ€.
Las remesas
Los cubanos que estÃ¡n autorizados a enviar remesas a sus familiares ahora podrÃ¡n enviar hasta 2,000 dÃ³lares cada tres meses, a diferencia de los 500 que hasta este jueves tenÃan permitido. Pero quienes viajen podrÃ¡n llevar hasta 10,000 dÃ³lares en remesas para sus familiares.
Se mantiene la prohibiciÃ³n de envÃo al gobierno de Cuba y a los funcionarios del Partido Comunista Cubano.
Los cubanos en Estados Unidos que busquen aportar financiamiento a proyectos humanitarios, con organizaciones reconocidas y grupos de cubanos organizados, serÃ¡n en general autorizados â€œsin limitaciÃ³nâ€.
Los cubanos en otros paÃses
Mientras que hasta ahora los cubanos no podÃan colocar su dinero en bancos de origen estadounidense en terceros paÃses, e incluso habÃa una prohibiciÃ³n para los bancos de otros paÃses a ofrecer servicios a los cubanos, la norma lo permitirÃ¡ desde este viernes.
La excepciÃ³n es que ese dinero â€œno implique una exportaciÃ³n de bienes o servicios comerciales hacia o desde Cubaâ€, anunciÃ³ el Departamento del Tesoro estadounidense, que desbloquearÃ¡ las cuentas de cubanos que se han ido a vivir fuera de Cuba.
ReconstrucciÃ³n de Cuba
El gobierno de Estados Unidos dijo que â€œpara mejorar las condiciones de vida y apoyar la actividad econÃ³mica independienteâ€, a partir del viernes autorizarÃ¡ la exportaciÃ³n de materiales, equipo y herramientas de construcciÃ³n para el uso entre los cubanos en sus propiedades.
PodrÃ¡n importar lo necesario â€œpara construir o renovar los edificios de propiedad privada, incluyendo residencias privadas, empresas, lugares de culto , y la construcciÃ³n para el sector privado el uso social o recreativoâ€.
Las empresas estadounidenses podrÃ¡n exportar, y los cubanos importar, herramientas y equipo para el desarrollo agrÃcola privado, y las compaÃ±Ãas cubanas podrÃ¡n conseguir suministros, equipos y herramientas.
Todas estas medidas entran en vigor con su publicaciÃ³n este viernes, pero el gobierno de Cuba hasta por el momento no ha presentado nuevas medidas que correspondan con los anuncios de Estados Unidos.
