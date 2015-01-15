EU levanta limitaciones de viaje e importaciÃ³n de productos a Cuba

EU levanta limitaciones de viaje e importaciÃ³n de productos a Cuba

By biendateao -
El Departamento del Tesoro de Estados Unidos anunciÃ³ este jueves nuevas enmiendas a las restricciones diplomÃ¡ticas y econÃ³micas en Cuba que ofrecen una mayor apertura en viajes, importaciones, acceso a servicios financieros y a las telecomunicaciones.

Como parte del nuevo acuerdo de entendimiento entre Estados Unidos y Cuba, el Departamento del Tesoro y el de Comercio estadounidenses publicaron los cambios a sus reglamentos que entrarÃ¡n en vigor este 16 de enero y que liberan varias restricciones.

Viajes sin autorizaciÃ³n

A partir de este viernes, los permisos que tenÃ­an que solicitar los estadounidense a su gobierno para viajar a Cuba ya no serÃ¡n necesarios, salvo casos excepcionales.

Las visitas familiares, asuntos del gobierno, actividades periodÃ­sticas, profesionales de investigaciÃ³n, visitas educativas, asistencia a eventos religiosos o deportivos y hasta la asistencia a espectÃ¡culos pÃºblicos, entre otras categorÃ­as, ya no requerirÃ¡n la obtenciÃ³n de un permiso.

Tampoco habrÃ¡ un lÃ­mite especÃ­fico de dÃ³lares autorizados para llevar a Cuba, como hasta hoy restringe la ley a los estadounidenses. â€œAdemÃ¡s, ahora se les permitirÃ¡ a los viajeros utilizar las tarjetas de dÃ©bito y crÃ©dito estadounidenses en Cubaâ€.

Las aerolÃ­neas ahora podrÃ¡n ofrecer vuelos a Cuba sin solicitar licencias a las autoridades estadounidenses.

Â¿Tabaco y ron?

Los viajeros de Estados Unidos estÃ¡n autorizados a importar hasta 400 dÃ³lares de artÃ­culos comprados en Cuba â€œpara uso personalâ€ a partir de este viernes.

En cuanto al tabaco y el alcohol, como los puros o el ron internacionalmente reconocidos, el lÃ­mite es de 100 dÃ³lares.

Â¿iPhone y pantallas LED?

A partir del viernes, Estados Unidos permitirÃ¡ a sus compaÃ±Ã­as y a las de terceros paÃ­ses crear infraestructura en telecomunicaciones, tanto en la isla de Cuba como fuera de ella, que mejore los servicios en Ã¡reas como la telefonÃ­a y el internet.

Ya no se requerirÃ¡ licencia para exportar infraestructura que â€œcontribuya a la capacidad del pueblo cubano para comunicarse con las personas dentro de Cuba, en Estados Unidos y el resto del mundoâ€, segÃºn el anuncio.

De esta manera, podrÃ¡n importarse telÃ©fonos mÃ³viles, televisores, computadoras personales, software, equipos de almacenamiento y grabaciÃ³n, asÃ­ como dispositivos y proveer servicios tanto para establecer nuevas compaÃ±Ã­as como para â€œactualizarâ€ a las que hay en Cuba.

Esto incluye â€œventas comerciales, asÃ­ como donaciones, exportaciÃ³n y reexportaciÃ³nâ€.

Las remesas

Los cubanos que estÃ¡n autorizados a enviar remesas a sus familiares ahora podrÃ¡n enviar hasta 2,000 dÃ³lares cada tres meses, a diferencia de los 500 que hasta este jueves tenÃ­an permitido. Pero quienes viajen podrÃ¡n llevar hasta 10,000 dÃ³lares en remesas para sus familiares.

Se mantiene la prohibiciÃ³n de envÃ­o al gobierno de Cuba y a los funcionarios del Partido Comunista Cubano.

Los cubanos en Estados Unidos que busquen aportar financiamiento a proyectos humanitarios, con organizaciones reconocidas y grupos de cubanos organizados, serÃ¡n en general autorizados â€œsin limitaciÃ³nâ€.

Los cubanos en otros paÃ­ses

Mientras que hasta ahora los cubanos no podÃ­an colocar su dinero en bancos de origen estadounidense en terceros paÃ­ses, e incluso habÃ­a una prohibiciÃ³n para los bancos de otros paÃ­ses a ofrecer servicios a los cubanos, la norma lo permitirÃ¡ desde este viernes.

La excepciÃ³n es que ese dinero â€œno implique una exportaciÃ³n de bienes o servicios comerciales hacia o desde Cubaâ€, anunciÃ³ el Departamento del Tesoro estadounidense, que desbloquearÃ¡ las cuentas de cubanos que se han ido a vivir fuera de Cuba.

ReconstrucciÃ³n de Cuba

El gobierno de Estados Unidos dijo que â€œpara mejorar las condiciones de vida y apoyar la actividad econÃ³mica independienteâ€, a partir del viernes autorizarÃ¡ la exportaciÃ³n de materiales, equipo y herramientas de construcciÃ³n para el uso entre los cubanos en sus propiedades.

PodrÃ¡n importar lo necesario â€œpara construir o renovar los edificios de propiedad privada, incluyendo residencias privadas, empresas, lugares de culto , y la construcciÃ³n para el sector privado el uso social o recreativoâ€.

Las empresas estadounidenses podrÃ¡n exportar, y los cubanos importar, herramientas y equipo para el desarrollo agrÃ­cola privado, y las compaÃ±Ã­as cubanas podrÃ¡n conseguir suministros, equipos y herramientas.

Todas estas medidas entran en vigor con su publicaciÃ³n este viernes, pero el gobierno de Cuba hasta por el momento no ha presentado nuevas medidas que correspondan con los anuncios de Estados Unidos.

