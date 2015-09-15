Gaiteros rinden tributo a Gladys Vera

Gaiteros rinden tributo a Gladys Vera

Al lado de su amada Madre fue velada desde las 9:00 de esta maÃ±ana,Â Â la Sempiterna de la Gaita, Gladys Vera, cuyo cofre arropado con la bandera del Zulia, estuvo en la capilla velatoria de la BasÃ­lica Nuestra SeÃ±ora de ChiquinquirÃ¡, al pie de una de las rÃ©plicas de la Tablita. AllÃ­ se reunieron sus familiares y amigos, la mayorÃ­a del gremio gaitero.

MaÃ±ana, 16 de septiembre,Â en el mismo templo despedirÃ¡n a la prodigiosa voz de â€œAmor Marginalâ€ con una misa Â de cuerpo presente a las 10:00 am, oficiada por el pÃ¡rroco Eleuterio Cuevas.Â  Luego a las 11:00 am se realizarÃ¡ una Â Serenata Gaitera en Plazoleta de la BasÃ­lica y a la 1:00 pm serÃ¡ el sepelio en Jardines La Chinita.

Como humilde y sencilla la calificaron sus colegas gaiteros, quienes hoy manifestaron su consternaciÃ³n por la pÃ©rdida fÃ­sica de la mujer que se consagrÃ³ como la reina de la gaita zuliana.

Ricardo Cepeda, compositor e intÃ©rprete de Los Colosales, lamentÃ³ el fallecimiento de Gladys Vera, de 65 aÃ±os. â€œEs una pÃ©rdida irreparable. Ha ido al encuentro del creador una heroÃ­na de nuestra cultura zulianaâ€.

 

 

