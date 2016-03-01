James Rodríguez fue multado por 11.232 dólares

Dancausa, que presidió la Junta de Seguridad del municipio de Alcorcón, confirmó la sanción, que fue notificada el pasado 19 de febrero.
Se trata del importe máximo que se puede imponer por una falta grave por desobediencia o resistencia a la autoridad, según la Ley de Seguridad Ciudadana.
A partir la fecha de notificación, el futbolista tiene un plazo de 15 días para recurrir o para pagar de forma voluntaria, lo que supondría una reducción a la mitad de la multa.
La sanción responde a la infracción cometida por Rodríguez el primero de enero, cuando fue interceptado por una patrulla camuflajeada de la Policía Nacional circulando por la autovía M-40 a más 200 kilómetros por hora.
Los agentes persiguieron al futbolista para darle el alto e imponerle la pertinente multa por exceso de velocidad, pero James Rodríguez, lejos de parar, ignoró las órdenes de los policías, continuó su marcha y se metió en las instalaciones de la Ciudad Deportiva del Real Madrid en Valdebebas.
“No conocemos si ha recurrido o si ha pagado, en cualquier caso, hemos cumplido con nuestra obligación. Se le ha multado por falta de desobediencia a la Policía, por no parar cuando se le dio el alto”, dijo Dancausa, quien aclaró que el presunto delito por exceso de velocidad va por la vía penal.
La delegada de gobierno ha asegurado también que se ha tenido cuenta la capacidad económica de la persona, el efecto que transmite a la sociedad, al ser una persona conocida, y que “él mismo ha reconocido su culpabilidad”, por lo que se le ha aplicado “dentro de la mínima, la sanción máxima”.
