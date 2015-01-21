Marianella Salazar: Guindado de la brocha

Marianella Salazar: Guindado de la brocha

By biendateao -
COMPARTIR

Es significativo que Maduro haya vuelto de viaje despuÃ©s del penoso periplo por paÃ­ses miembros de la OPEP donde hizo el ridÃ­culo â€“IrÃ¡n que es o era su aliado acaba de anunciar que no tiene planes de convocar ninguna reuniÃ³n de emergencia para discutir los precios del crudoâ€“ y haya regresado a Caracas sin pasar por La Habana, normalmente habrÃ­a tenido que pasar por allÃ­, pero le han pedido que no lo hiciera.

En pleno viaje RaÃºl anunciÃ³ la liberaciÃ³n de presos polÃ­ticos, mientras aquÃ­ se empeÃ±an en mantener encarcelados a perseguidos polÃ­ticos, incluso en prisiones militares, no solo a lÃ­deres sino a estudiantes. Su presencia en â€œel mar de la felicidadâ€ resultaba molesta, en plenos preparativos del gobierno cubano para recibir a los enviados del presidente Barack Obama que adelantan los trÃ¡mites que permitirÃ¡n el restablecimiento de las relaciones diplomÃ¡ticas con Estados Unidos, incluyendo algo que Â¡no tiene precio!, la apertura a los bancos norteamericanos. Â¡DolarizaciÃ³n en puertas!

Las perspectivas en Cuba son muy buenas, se avizora una salida, con la ventaja de que se podrÃ¡ evitar un derramamiento de sangre. Desde luego, no esperemos que RaÃºl Castro se comporte como un MijaÃ­l Gorbachov, pero puede seguir dando sorpresas y hace lo que cree que tiene que hacer, entre otras cosas, le ha puesto al imperio en bandeja de plata a Maduro y a lo mejor es Ã©l quien finalmente le dÃ© la estocada para que renuncie.

Si RaÃºl quiere ser coherente, no puede en estos momentos hacer otra cosa que explicarle al hombre que puso en la Presidencia de Venezuela las ventajas que significan para un paÃ­s con una economÃ­a en ruinas entenderse con el imperio. Hasta Evo quiere arreglarse con Obama; por cierto, tuvo el cinismo de enviarle a la pareja presidencial unos gorritos y bufandas â€œenvenenadasâ€ por un brujo de Cochabamba para que la gira presidencial fuera exitosa, con el resultado de un estrepitoso fracaso, ademÃ¡s de la impresentable indumentaria.

RaÃºl ha dejado a NicolÃ¡s guindado de la brocha, ha sido un tremendo desprecio y solo falta que lo declare persona non grata para que entienda de una vez por todas que â€œesto se acabÃ³â€, como dijo Henrique Capriles.

Ya Cuba no es parte del imperio del mal, en cambio Venezuela aparece en el mundo como un â€œimperiecitoâ€ de calamidades.

Falta poco

La oposiciÃ³n estÃ¡ en el deber de aprovechar esta grave coyuntura para monopolizar el descontento en todo el paÃ­s. La gente que se queda sin comida ni medicinas, despuÃ©s de hacer interminables colas y perder el tiempo, estÃ¡ indignada con el gobierno, sabe que el desabastecimiento y la inflaciÃ³n no es culpa de la oposiciÃ³n, ni de la derecha fascista, ni del imperio. Todas esas consignas para justificar lo injustificable hacen que el ciudadano comÃºn pierda la paciencia y el miedo, eso hay que canalizarlo para evitar la violencia y el caos.

Es bien recibido que, al fin, en la dirigencia opositora hayan entendido que el adversario es el gobierno, que no son Leopoldo LÃ³pez, Antonio Ledezma y MarÃ­a Corina Machado, que han sabido interpretar el sentimiento de gran parte de los venezolanos. Estos tres dirigentes estÃ¡n planteando un cambio de gobierno al que aspiramos los venezolanos que deseamos reconstruir el paÃ­s, sustituir el gobierno que nos hundiÃ³ en la miseria y exigir una verdadera rendiciÃ³n de cuentas a NicolÃ¡s Maduro por los 800.000 millones de dÃ³lares de ingresos petroleros.

Estamos presenciando una polÃ­tica de rectificaciÃ³n en el seno de la dirigencia democrÃ¡tica, celebramos el viraje de Henrique Capriles y esperamos que se mantenga unido junto a ellos para que el cambio se dÃ© en la direcciÃ³n correcta lo antes posible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

504 COMMENTS

  38. I will right away clutch your rss as I can at to find your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please permit me recognise so that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  42. This very blog is obviously educating and besides amusing. I have found a lot of handy tips out of it. I ad love to go back again and again. Thanks a bunch!

  61. Nice blog right here! Also your site lots up very fast! What host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink for your host? I want my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol

  64. Wow, wonderful blog format! How long have you been running a blog for? you make blogging look easy. The total look of your website is excellent, let alone the content!

  99. This unique blog is really interesting as well as diverting. I have picked up a lot of handy tips out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return every once in a while. Thanks a lot!

  108. It’аs really a cool and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

  146. Your style is very unique compared to other people I ave read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this page.

  162. Thank you, I ave just been looking for info about this subject for ages and yours is the best I ave found out till now. But, what in regards to the conclusion? Are you sure about the supply?

  166. Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Fantastic. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  168. Your style is really unique in comparison to other people I ave read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this site.

  170. Do you have a spam problem on this site; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; we have developed some nice methods and we are looking to exchange techniques with other folks, why not shoot me an email if interested.|

  171. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!

  173. Wow, incredible blog layout! How lengthy have you ever been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The total glance of your web site is fantastic, let alone the content!

  174. Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is wonderful, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  181. Your style is really unique compared to other people I ave read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this web site.

  193. Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all people you really realize what you’re speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Please additionally seek advice from my website =). We may have a hyperlink trade agreement between us|

  194. I blog often and I really appreciate your information. This article has really peaked my interest. I am going to book mark your blog and keep checking for new details about once per week. I opted in for your RSS feed too.|

  198. What’s Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It positively helpful and it has helped me out loads. I am hoping to contribute & help other users like its aided me. Good job.|

  221. I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are incredible! Thanks!

  235. I just could not depart your website before suggesting that I really loved the standard information a person provide for your guests? Is going to be back ceaselessly in order to investigate cross-check new posts|

  236. Hello There. I discovered your weblog using msn. That is an extremely smartly written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to learn extra of your helpful info. Thank you for the post. I’ll definitely return.

  241. Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and all. However think about if you added some great graphics or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and clips, this website could certainly be one of the greatest in its niche. Amazing blog!

  242. This design is incredible! You certainly know how to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit aand your videos, I was amost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job. I really loed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!

  244. Great blog! Do you have any suggestions for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely confused .. Any ideas? Many thanks!

  258. Hi! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I came to give it a look. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Excellent blog and brilliant style and design.

  265. My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!

  267. The very core of your writing whilst sounding reasonable initially, did not work properly with me personally after some time. Somewhere within the paragraphs you actually managed to make me a believer but only for a short while. I however have got a problem with your leaps in assumptions and you might do well to help fill in all those breaks. If you can accomplish that, I will certainly be amazed.

  276. Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Great. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.

  281. Hello! I could have sworn I’ve visited your blog before but after going through some of the posts I realized it’s new to me. Regardless, I’m definitely pleased I discovered it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back often!|

  282. The reason why your might utilize a carpet installer within your town Measuring carpet for your new carpet installation may seem scary at first, but when you understand the basics you’ll quickly become a carpet measure pro. For anyone who is considering buying carpet online coming from a Dalton, GA carpet wholesaler, there are lots of options you can use to get the correct carpet measurements.Finally, you can perform the carpet measure yourself. This choice should not appear frightening. When you finally understand a number of simple principles, you can accomplish this as a part-time job. Would you believe there is also a job category for simply doing carpet measurements for local retailers?

  286. This unique blog is no doubt entertaining and amusing. I have discovered a bunch of handy advices out of this amazing blog. I’d love to visit it again and again. Cheers!

  287. Hello, Neat post. There is an issue together with your site in web explorer, might test this? IE still is the market chief and a big part of folks will omit your great writing because of this problem.

  288. Thanks for the good writeup. It in reality used to be a entertainment account it. Look complicated to more introduced agreeable from you! By the way, how could we be in contact?|

  295. Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good results. If you know of any please share. Many thanks!

  303. Nice blog here! Additionally your web site rather a lot up fast! What web host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink for your host? I want my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol

  311. I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thanks again

  314. The place was rather cold, there was not sexy decorations or music to get you inside the mood, no sexy wait staff serving your drinks, the room along with the people inside simply existed. Maybe, Sweden will be the first country to officially outlaw religion in the future, that knows…There you’ve got it folks, the 25 most Atheist nations in the world. After you’ve registered, you will likely be directed with a page having a list of women along with their pictures.

  324. Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon on a daily basis. It’s always useful to read content from other authors and use a little something from their sites.

  329. I blog frequently and I genuinely appreciate your content. This great article has really peaked my interest. I am going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new details about once per week. I opted in for your Feed as well.|

  331. Im From Canada, and want to find a place to buy an electronic cigarette online.. i’d also like to find the cheapest and best quality electronic cigarettes if at all possible?. . Thanks!.

  332. This design is incredible! You certainly know how to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!

  333. My brother suggested I might like this web site. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

  336. Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and all. Nevertheless imagine if you added some great images or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and video clips, this website could certainly be one of the very best in its field. Terrific blog!

  341. Thank you for some other wonderful post. Where else may just anybody get that type of info in such an ideal way of writing? I have a presentation subsequent week, and I am on the search for such info.

  351. Greetings from Colorado! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to browse your website on my iphone during lunch break. I enjoy the info you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how quick your blog loaded on my mobile .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, awesome site!|

  357. This design is incredible! You obviously know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!|

  364. Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and appearance. I retired early must say that you’ve done a superb job with this. In addition, the finance blog loads extremely fast for me on Opera. Exceptional Blog!

  369. Good day very cool web site!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your blog and take the feeds additionally? I am satisfied to seek out a lot of useful info right here within the submit, we want work out extra strategies on this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .|

  371. It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you few interesting things or suggestions. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article. I want to read even more things about it!|

  372. My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

  374. Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is excellent, let alone the content!

  375. It’аs really a great and helpful piece of information. I’аm satisfied that you just shared this useful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

  378. Although there are ratings for several actresses in Hollywood, the opinion largely differs from individual to individual about the craze. There’s only a single strategy to grow to be a 2000+ rated participant in League of Legends get far better. We would have done a lot better though if Arsene had listened to me and hired me as a Transfer Market consultant at the Emirates; comon.

  384. A lot of companies also offer free Xbox live gold codes as freebies. You too can get your free Xbox live gold membership. This was followed up with the revelation that every store bought Xbox One console is indeed a possible development unit.

  386. Does your site have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but, I’d like to send you an email. I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it improve over time.

  388. I actually have one on order. Unfortunately, I am experiencing the same shipping delays as everyone else. I ordered mine 6/19 and confirmation email says they are on back order. Eleven days an counting as of today.

  392. I like what you guys tend to be up too. This kind of clever work and reporting! Keep up the great works guys I’ve added you guys to my own blogroll.|

  395. I have learn a few good stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much effort you place to make the sort of wonderful informative website.

  398. I’m not sure why but this website is loading incredibly slow for me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a issue on my end? I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.

  401. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I ave truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. After all I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

  410. I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it

  411. Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your site. You have some really great articles and I feel I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please send me an email if interested. Thanks!

  413. Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!

  418. Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Excellent. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.

  421. I like what you guys are up too. Such clever work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my website .

  431. Do you have a spam issue on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; many of us have developed some nice practices and we are looking to trade strategies with other folks, why not shoot me an e-mail if interested.|

  438. Hey there! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone 4! Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts! Carry on the superb work!|

  439. Hello, this weekend is good designed for me, for the reason that this occasion i am reading this fantastic informative article here at my home.|

  440. you are really a good webmaster. The site loading speed is incredible. It seems that you are doing any unique trick. Also, The contents are masterpiece. you ave done a excellent job on this topic!

  444. First of all I would like to say awesome blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you don’t mind. I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your thoughts prior to writing. I have had trouble clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out. I do take pleasure in writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are lost just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or hints? Thank you!|

  445. Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the images on this blog loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.|

  446. This blog is no doubt entertaining and besides factual. I have picked up a bunch of helpful stuff out of this amazing blog. I ad love to visit it every once in a while. Thanks a bunch!

  453. You are so awesome! I do not think I have read a single thing like that before. So great to discover somebody with a few original thoughts on this topic. Seriously.. many thanks for starting this up. This site is something that is required on the internet, someone with some originality!|

  454. Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this blog. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appeal. I must say that you’ve done a fantastic job with this. In addition, the blog loads extremely fast for me on Firefox. Exceptional Blog!|

  467. I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I don’t know who you are but definitely you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!|

  485. An interesting discussion is worth comment. I do think that you ought to publish more on this subject matter, it might not be a taboo subject but generally people don’t discuss such issues. To the next! Best wishes!!|

  503. Your style is unique in comparison to other people I’ve read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I’ll just bookmark this page.|

  504. Thank you, I’ve just been searching for information approximately this subject for a while and yours is the greatest I’ve came upon till now. However, what in regards to the conclusion? Are you positive in regards to the source?|

LEAVE A REPLY