Venezuela violÃ³ derecho internacional al no prevenir tortura, dice relator ONU

El Gobierno de Venezuela ha violado el derecho internacional â€œal no tomar medidas para prevenir actos de malos tratosâ€, asÃ como de â€œtorturasâ€ de manifestantes y detenidos, como el dirigente de Voluntad Popular Leopoldo LÃ³pez, segÃºn el relator de la ONU sobre la tortura y otros tratos degradantes, Juan MÃ©ndez.
El relator llegÃ³ a dicha conclusiÃ³n en un informe que ha presentado al Consejo de Derechos Humanos de la ONU, reunido en Ginebra, y que hoy comentÃ³ en una conferencia de prensa.
En su comparecencia, el relator lamentÃ³ que a pesar de que haber pedido explicaciones a Venezuela sobre tres situaciones distintas, el Gobierno de Caracas sÃ³lo haya respondido a una.
Una de las situaciones a las que el gobierno de NicolÃ¡s Maduro no ha contestado es la referida a las condiciones de aislamiento solitario prolongado impuestas a Leopoldo LÃ³pez durante su detenciÃ³n preventiva en las instalaciones militares de Ramo Verde, asÃ como a los cacheos con violencia de Enzo Scarano, Daniel Ceballos y Salvatore Luchesse, tambiÃ©n detenidos allÃ.
â€œEn este caso Venezuela no ha respondido, por lo que he redactado mis conclusiones basadas en la falta de respuesta, pero tambiÃ©n obviamente en lo que sÃ© de los casos. Y lleguÃ© a la conclusiÃ³n de que el gobierno ha violado los derechos de los reosâ€, dijo MÃ©ndez.
â€œAnte la falta de informaciÃ³n que indique lo contrario, el relator concluye que el Gobierno de Venezuela, al no proteger la integridad fÃsica y psicolÃ³gica de Leopoldo LÃ³pez, al mantenerlo en condiciones de aislamiento solitario 23 horas al dÃa, y al realizar violentos cacheos que repercutÃan en hematomas en la piel de LÃ³pez, Scarano, Ceballos y Luchesse, es responsable por sus sufrimientos fÃsicos y mentales en los que esta medida puede derivarâ€, reza el informe.
El relator indica que, en consecuencia, se han violado â€œsus derechos a no ser torturado o sometido a tratos crueles, inhumanos o degradantesâ€, conforme a la ConvenciÃ³n Contra la Tortura.
Asimismo, el relator considera que el Gobierno no ha cumplido â€œcon la obligaciÃ³n de investigar, juzgar y sancionar todos los actos de tortura y los tratos crueles, inhumanos o degradantesâ€, como lo establece ese mismo instrumento jurÃdico internacional.
Con respecto al excesivo uso de la fuerza por parte de agentes de seguridad durante las manifestaciones de febrero del aÃ±o pasado, MÃ©ndez sÃ que obtuvo una respuesta inicial del Gobierno, pero no la informaciÃ³n adicional que solicitÃ³.
Para el experto de la ONU, las autoridades no tomaron medidas para prevenir la violaciÃ³n de la integridad fÃsica, ni â€œactos de tortura y tratos crueles, inhumanos y degradantes contra manifestantes y detenidosâ€, con lo que â€œha violado sus derechosâ€.
â€œEl Gobierno lo negÃ³ (que hubiera habido tortura) y dijo que hubo algunos casos aislados pero que estaban siendo investigadosâ€, explicÃ³ MÃ©ndez.
â€œPero como ha pasado mucho tiempo y he pedido detalles de quien estaba siendo investigado, sobre quÃ© y si se habÃa llegado a la conclusiÃ³n de quÃ© tortura y malos tratos se habÃan producido, y como no hubo respuesta, lleguÃ© a la conclusiÃ³n de que mi informaciÃ³n era suficientemente creÃble y por lo tanto concluÃ que, al menos en esos casos, hubo violaciÃ³n de la prohibiciÃ³n de los malos tratosâ€, explicÃ³.
El texto recuerda que el uso excesivo de la fuerza y la criminalizaciÃ³n de las protestas para sofocar las que ocurrieron hace trece meses causaron la muerte de 29 civiles y lesiones en otros 357, de acuerdo con la documentaciÃ³n aportada por el Gobierno de Venezuela.
El tercer caso al que hace referencia el informe de MÃ©ndez se refiere a Juan Carlos Nieto Quintero, detenido por agentes de la DirecciÃ³n de Inteligencia Militar (DIM) y quien fue â€œtrasladado a un centro de detenciÃ³n militarâ€.
AllÃ â€œfue sometido a torturas durante 30 horas, negÃ¡ndole tratamiento mÃ©dico y medicamentosâ€, por lo que tambiÃ©n es considerado vÃctima de torturas, un caso sobre el que el gobierno tampoco ha respondido. EFE
